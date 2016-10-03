New Vice Minister of Culture and Sport named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aktoty Raimkulova has been appointed as Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the Government's decree.

Aktoty Raimkulova majored in Composition and Pianoforte at the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.



She composed a lot of musical pieces, including "Yel bakyty", "Apple of Peace", "Kokzhal", "Tolgau", "Dala syry", "Aspan koshi", "Alatau", ‘Songy sezim", "Tuzdy shol", "Abai", "Yenlik-Kebek" and more.



Ms Raimkulova worked as a teacher at the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory and at the Kazakh Women's State Pedagogic Institute.



She held the post of the Chairperson of the Committee for Culture and Arts Affairs at the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Since 2014 she has served as director of the Culture and Arts Department of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.