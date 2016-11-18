New Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arman Ramazanov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Born in 1978, Mr. Ramazanov is a native of East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan Technical State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy and the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.



Mr. Ramazanov held various posts in the East Kazakhstan regional administration in 2001-2007. After that he switched to business sphere for three years.



Mr. Ramazanov served as Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazakhvzryvprom" of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan (presently JSC "Kaztechnology") for five years since 2010.



He chaired the Board of JSC "NC "SEC "Astana" in 2015-2016.



Prior to the new appointment Arman Ramazanov held the post of state inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.