New Vice-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Marat Nurguzhin has been appointed Vice-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry. He will be responsible for development of space initiatives of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent cites press service of the Ministry

Marat Nurguzhin was born June 30, 1957. He has a doctoral degree in technical sciences and is professor of Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

Nurguzhin began his career in Karaganda Polytechnic Institute as a research assistant.

In March 2004, he was appointed Department Director of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Over the years Marat Nurguzhin served as Head of the Executive Office, Chairman of the Aerospace Committee, Deputy Chairman and member of the board of JSC National Scientific and Technological Holding Samgau.

In 2008 he took over as the First Vice-President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary and in August 2013 became its Acting President. In August 2016 Marat Nurguzhin was appointed President of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary.

Marat Nurguzhin is a practicing scientist, author of over 250 scientific and methodological works, manuscripts, textbooks and manuals, patents, copyright certificates and certificates of intellectual property.

He was awarded with Order of Kurmet, a gratitude letter from the President, jubilee medals and badges 'Honorary Worker of Education' and 'For Merits in Development of Science' medals.

The Ministry of Defense and Aerospace industry was established pursuant to Presidential Decree № 350 as of October 6, 2016.

Earlier, Dmitry Goloburda and Arman Ramazanov were appointed Vice-Ministers in charge of cyber security and mobilization, formation and development of state material reserve, military-technical policy and defense contracts respectively.