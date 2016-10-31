  • kz
    New Vice Minister of Defense named

    17:16, 31 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Talgat Zhanzhumenov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akorda's press service reports.

    "Talgat Zhankumenov was designated as the Vice Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the appointment, he was relieved of the post of the head of the military security and defense department of the Kazakhstan Security Council by the presidential decree," the Akorda's statement reads.

    Earlier the President of Kazakhstan relieved Vice Ministers of Defense Berik Sholpankulov and Nurlan Sauranbayev of their duties.

