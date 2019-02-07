  • kz
    New Vice Minister of Education and Science named

    14:33, 07 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Talgat Eshenkulov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Education and Science, Kazinform reports.

    Mr. Eshenkulov will be responsible for the issues of higher education and science.

    Born in 1978, he is a native of Zhambyl region.

    He is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, the Kainar University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout his professional career, Mr. Eshenkulov held various posts in the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and Science, the Supreme Council, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, and more.

    Prior to the appointment he was the Chairman of the Committee for Control in the sphere of education of the Ministry of Education and Science.

