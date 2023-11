ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Bayedilov has been appointed the Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.

“By the order of the Minister of Finance, Kanat Yeskendirovich Bayedilov has been relieved of the post of the Ministry of Finance Treasury Committee Chairman due to appointment as the Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan (order of the RoK Government dated May 4, 2017 No246),” a press release from the Ministry reads.