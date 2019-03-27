New Vice Minister of Healthcare appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a governmental resolution, Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been appointed the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz informs.

Kamalzhan Nadyrov was born in 1983 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the S.D.Asfendiyarov Kazakh State Medical University, Turan University, Higher School of Public Health. In different years he studied and underwent traineeships at Duke University, the Fuqua School of Business (U.S.), Parkway College (Singapore), Florence Nightingale (Turkey) and Oxford Social Health Insurance system (Germany).



In 2007-2014 he was a resident, chief of a department and Deputy Director General at the B.U. Dzharbussynov National Urology Centre.



He joined the Ministry of Healthcare in 2014 as Deputy Director of the Department for Medical Services Standardization.



In 2016-2017 he headed the UMC Republican Diagnostics Centre.



In 2017-2018 he was a Chief of Astana Healthcare Department.



Since March 2018 till present he worked as a Chief of Astana Public Healthcare Department.