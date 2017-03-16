New Vice Minister of Investments and Development appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alik Aidarbayev has been appointed the First Vice Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan.

"Today, I have introduced new First Vice Minister of Investments and Development Alik Aidarbayev to our staff. He is a real professional who started his career as an operator and passed all the stages of production processes. In recent years, Mr. Aidarbayev successfully governed Mangistau region. The Ministry of Investments and Development is set today huge challenges on modernization and industrialization of Kazakhstan. I am confident that Alik Aidarbayev will exert every effort to solve all the tasks set to the Ministry by the Head of State and the Government," Minister Zhenis Kassymbek informed on his Facebook account.





Alik Aidarbayev was born May 19, 1963 in Alexandrovka village of Enbekshikazakh district of Almaty region.



In different years, he worked as Deputy Director General, First Vice President of Yuzhkazneftegaz company, Director General of Kumkol-Lukoil, JSC Mangistaumunaygas and Executive Director of JSC NC KazMunayGas.



In 2011-2013 he was Director General of JSC RD KazMunayGas. From January 22, 2013 he was Governor of Mangistau region.

