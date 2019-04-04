New vice ministers of information and public development appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a governmental resolution, Marat Azilkhanov and Nurgul Mauberlinova have been appointed vice ministers of information and public development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the PM's press service.

Previously, Marat Azilkhanov worked as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Public Development (2018-2019), and Nurgul Mauberlinova was Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan (since April 2018)