  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New vice ministers of information and public development appointed

    19:15, 04 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a governmental resolution, Marat Azilkhanov and Nurgul Mauberlinova have been appointed vice ministers of information and public development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the PM's press service.

    Previously, Marat Azilkhanov worked as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Public Development (2018-2019), and Nurgul Mauberlinova was Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan (since April 2018)

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!