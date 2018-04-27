New Vice Ministers of National Economy of Kazakhstan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov has introduced two new Vice Ministers Madina Zhunussbekova and Dana Zhunussova to the staff, the ministry's press service said.

Vice Minister Madina Zhunussbekova will be responsible for strategic planning and analysis, social policy and development of state agencies, and project management, while Dana Zhunussova will monitor international economic integration and international cooperation, trade and foreign trade activities.

