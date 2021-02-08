New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown in S Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell below 300 on Monday, marking the lowest number since last November, when a third wave of outbreaks began, as the nation started an eased social distancing scheme outside the greater Seoul area, Yonhap reports.

The country added 289 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 264 local infections, raising the total caseload to 81,185, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

It marked the lowest daily infections since Nov. 23 last year, when the nation began grappling with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

South Korea added three more deaths, raising the total to 1,474.

Since late last month, the local daily caseload has been moving in the 300-400 range due to cluster infections from unauthorized education facilities run by a Christian missionary group in the central and southwestern regions.

New virus infections have been slowing down since the third wave of the pandemic peaked at a record high of 1,241 daily cases on Dec. 25.

With small business owners strongly protesting the country's tough social distancing scheme, which currently bans restaurants from having dine-in customers after 9 p.m., a revised guideline is implemented from Monday.

The new rules will extend operating hours of restaurants, cafes, bars and fitness clubs outside the Seoul metropolitan region by one hour to 10 p.m. The 9 p.m. closing will be maintained for Seoul and the surrounding areas.

Health authorities, however, are on high alert ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that runs from Thursday to Saturday. Millions of South Koreans normally travel across the country to visit their relatives and families.

Accordingly, other social distancing guidelines, including the ban on gatherings of five or more people, will be maintained through next Sunday.

South Korea operates a five-tier alert system. The capital area is currently under the second-highest level of 2.5, while Level 2 is imposed in other areas.

South Korea also has so far identified 51 cases of COVID-19 variants, known to be much more contagious.

Of the newly identified local infections, 111 cases were reported in Seoul and 79 cases in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province. Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, reported 17 more cases. The three regions represent around half of the nation's population.

The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients reached 188, down two from a day earlier.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was up 353 from the previous day to reach 71,218.