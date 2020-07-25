New virus infections at 4-months high in S.Korea on spiking imported cases

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new virus cases surged to an almost four-month high on Saturday as infections coming in from overseas reached a new record, with more related cases to come for the time being, Yonhap reports.

Local infections also continued to rise by double-digit figures on cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The country reported 113 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total caseload to 14,092, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the newly added cases, 86 were imported.

The surge in imported cases came as infections soared among South Korean workers returning home from Iraq on Friday and among Russian sailors.

It marked the first time since April 1 for the country to report more than 100 cases. The number of daily cases peaked here on Feb. 29, when it reached 909. South Korea reported its first case on Jan. 20.

