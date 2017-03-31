New VP of KTZ appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhaslan Madiyev was has been appointed acting Vice president for finance of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to KTZ, Zhaslan Madiyev was born in 1983. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, School of International Relations and Public Administration in New York and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan Business School.

Mr. Madiyev held various positions in Alliance Bank, National Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna, JSC Sustainable Development Fund Kazyna.

Recently he served at JSC National Investment Corporation, and advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.