New wave of transformations awaits Kazakhstan, expert

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Following the philosophy of onward reforms, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested to make constitutional amendments on redistribution of power and functions of the state branches. Political scientist and journalist, senior consultant of Baku International Center of Multiculturalism Tofik Abbasov has shared his opinion on the importance of these transformations for Kazakhstan in an interview to Kazinform.

"The point of the new initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan reveals the truth that the power should not wait for aggravations and collisions, and is obliged to anticipate the processes when it comes to democratization of life and optimization of public administration", - Tofik Abbasov said.

According to the expert, having delegated a major part of the authority to the Government of the country and having vested with the Parliament with bigger responsibility, the President reduces the distance between the executive authority and the people.

"By this initiative the president emphasizes that the first and most responsible stage of independence which covered a quarter of the century has been successfully overcome, and now there comes the new strip in country's life when it is necessary to completely fulfill the potential of authentic democracy", - the expert noted.