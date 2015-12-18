New Year&#39;s fair held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A charity fair began in Radisson Astana Hotel within the framework of the events held within the celebration of the New Year today. The event is organized with the support of the Astana administration and the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

About 50 manufacturers, suppliers of New Year's products take part in the fair. This is a good chance for the people of Astana to prepare for the New Year.

It should be noted that the charity fair also includes paintings by children of the orphan home. The money will be then directed for the needs of the orphan home.

All people willing to visit the fair can do it till December 21, from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.