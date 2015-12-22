New Year ball for children with cancer to take place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - December 24 GrandHotel "Eurasia" in Almaty will hold a grand event - the third charity New Year Ball "I am with you" for children with cancer.

According to the organizers, this time the charity ball will be held in Cinderella style. Little girls will be dressed in ball gowns by well-known Kazakhstani designers: Fashion house "Kiori", 2HAPPY, MALIQUE Malik Usupov, "M & A Diamond", Cristelle Couture, Atelier Nova Design, Karina Baymuhambetova - Salon of Kazakh wedding dress "Golden Button", "Finelli_design" RufinaAbraham, AtelierKassenova, AtelierArunazDesign, fashion house KRAVETS, ZZ COLLECTION by Zulfiya Baratova. However, little gentlemen will be dressed in dinner-jackets presented by Porsche Club Kazakhstan. The guests of the ball will be entertained by well-known Kazakh pop stars. Dennis Bobylev will master the event. Actors of Lermontov theater will help to create magic New Year atmosphere of the ball.