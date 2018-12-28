New Year’s charity concert given in nursing home in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A festive mood reigned in the "Medical and Social Institution for the Elderly and Disabled" KSU of the Astana City Akimat. The Astana Opera's artists introduced new bright colors to the everyday life of elderly people, the theater's press office informed.

The concert program featured beloved songs - L. Khamidi's Kazakh Waltz, R. Falvo's Dicitencello Vuje, A. Pakhmutova's Nadezhda to the lyrics of M. Dobronravov, Starii Klen from the popular film The Girls and much more.



Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Mansiya Yestekova, Zhanel Katpaeva, Zhanna Tyshkanova, Nurlan Shauakhanov, Haidar Mustapin, and others presented their art to dear listeners to the accompaniment of Raushan Beskembirova. Cheerful, vibrant sounds of Konstantin Strigin's accordion lifted everyone's spirits. The concert was hosted by musicologist Marzhan Zhakenova.

The grateful audience applauded for a long time and did not want to let the soloists go. At the end of the concert program, the artists presented the New Year's gifts to the elderly.

"Our hearts are filled with joy. I sincerely want to thank the Astana Opera team for giving us a truly festive celebration. May all the people of Kazakhstan in the upcoming New Year of 2019 have prosperity, good health and a peaceful sky over their heads," listener Maria Vladimirovna shared.

The charity concert was held with the support of the Astana Opera's sponsor - social development foundation "Samruk-Kazyna Trust".

In addition, a children's charity concert was held at the Astana Opera House on December 27. C. Saint-Saens' Le Carnaval des Animaux was presented to the children from the Social Services Center of the Astana City Akimat. After the performance, a holiday celebration with a dance around the New Year tree together with fairy-tale characters - Grandfather Frost and Snow Maiden was organized for the young viewers, where they also received sweets gifts.

In general, the Astana Opera's creative team holds more than a dozen charity concerts a year.