    New Year's Tree lit up in Astana

    19:13, 18 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The New Year's Tree was lit up at the ice town near the Khan Shatyr shopping center in Astana on Sunday. Attending the lighting ceremony was Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev.

    The lighting of the New Year's Tree is an annual traditional event symbolizing the approaching New Year. The New Year's Trees are also lit up in several areas of Astana popular among its residents and guests.

    Recall that last year it was President Nursultan Nazarbayev who lit up the New Year's Tree on December 1. 

     

