New York attack suspect indicted after fatal rampage

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment Tuesday against an Uzbek immigrant accused of brutally mowing down bicyclists and pedestrians with a rental truck in lower Manhattan last month, Anadolu reports.

Sayfullo Saipov now faces a bevvy of terrorism and murder-related charges related to the Oct. 31 rampage in which eight people were killed and dozens were wounded on a bike path.

The attack was the first fatal terrorist attack in New York since Sept. 11, 2001.

Saipov claimed the attack for Daesh and now faces charges related to providing the terrorist group with material support as well as other offenses that could carry the death penalty.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the attack "a calculated act of terrorism".

"People have a right to safety walking down a sidewalk or riding a bike, and we will not change our resolve to confront these threats both at home and abroad," Sessions said in a statement.

Saipov was shot by police after allegedly carrying out the attack not far from the World Trade Center.

Upon being taken into custody, authorities say Saipov waived his Miranda Rights, or the right to remain silent after being detained.

During an interview while in a local hospital, Saipov allegedly requested a Daesh flag be hung in his hospital room while he was recovering from wounds sustained during his arrest, telling officials he felt good about what he had done.

Saipov allegedly admitted to planning an attack about a year ago and decided to use the truck two months ago.

He now faces eight counts of murder in aid of extortion and one count of violently using a motor vehicle resulting in death. All nine charges carry the possibility of the death penalty or life imprisonment.

He also faces 12 charges of attempted murder and one charge of providing and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

"Like many terrorists before him, Saipov will now face justice in an American court. And like New York City's response to his alleged attack, we expect that justice in this case will be swift, firm, and resolute," said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim.