New York attacker an IS fighter, terrorist group says

CAIRO. KAZIFORM Terrorist group Islamic State said on Friday that the perpetrator of the recent attack in New York City was one of its soldiers, in the latest edition of their weekly online newspaper Al Naba, according to EFE .

On Tuesday an Uzbek immigrant killed eight people and injured 11 others when he used a rented pickup truck to barrel down a crowded bike path along the Hudson River in New York.

So far, IS has not claimed direct responsibility for the attack through official statements or a release from the IS-linked Amaq agency, as the group usually does after attacks.

A column in Al Naba briefly described the New York attack citing other media, without providing an internal source from the IS, as it generally does to claim an attack.





United States authorities believe that the attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, acted alone, influenced by the IS propaganda he possessed, New York police anti-terrorism chief John Miller said on Thursday.

Al Naba also referred to the Las Vegas shooting of last month, in which 58 people had died in an attack, claimed by the IS through two statements.

The IS newspaper said both actions were a response from the so-called caliphate's soldiers in the US and Europe to its call for fighting the "crusaders" and replying to their offensive in Syria and Iraq.