New Zealand&#39;s &#39;stunning&#39; $5 bill named best banknote of the year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Zealand's five-dollar note has been named the banknote of the year for 2015, a "clear winner" among nearly 40 eligible designs from a record 20 countries.

The honour is awarded every year by the International Bank Note Society.

To be eligible, a banknote must have been issued for the first time during the year of the award, and be in general circulation. It is assessed for its "artistic merit and/or innovative security features", including use of colour, contrast and balance.

Almost 150 new banknotes were released last year, with "over three dozen" of sufficiently new design to be eligible for nomination.

Announcing the decision, the society said New Zealand's $5 polymer note was a "clear winner", but Scotland's Clydesdale Bank five-pound note, Sweden's 20 kronor note, Russia's 100 rouble note, and Kazakhstan's 20,000 tenge note were named as runners-up.

Four continents, four Middle East countries and four island nations were among the nominees.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand released the new $5 and $10 notes in October as part of its Brighter Money range. The $5 shows mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary facing the South Island's Aoraki/Mount Cook, and, on the other side, a rare yellow-eyed penguin and local flora.

The society praised the "stunning orange and brown" design and its "gorgeous polymer window". The note is printed by the Canadian Bank Note Company in Ottawa.

Geoff Bascand, the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, said the award was testament to the hard work and innovation that went into developing the note.

"We are proud of all of New Zealand's new banknotes, but to have our $5 note recognised internationally is very special," he said. "The note incorporates some of the world's most advanced security features, yet still beautifully showcases New Zealand's history, culture and heritage."

New Zealand's new $20, $50 and $100 notes will come into circulation from 16 May.

Past winners of the award include Trinidad & Tobago (2014), Uganda (2010), Bermuda (2009), Samoa (2008), Scotland (2007, for the Bank of Scotland's 50-pound note), Comoros (2006), Faeroe Islands (2005) and Canada (2004).

Kazakhstan has won three times: 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Nominations are now open for banknote of 2016, with the first banknote in contention the Maldives 1,000 rufiyaa note.

The society - a non-profit educational organisation founded in 1961 - bills its aims as promoting, stimulating and advancing the study and knowledge of worldwide banknotes and paper currencies.

It has more than 20,000 members in close to 100 countries.

Included in the cost of membership is a quarterly print journal of news and "learned studies on paper money", access to a directory, and "professional assistance in the unpleasant event of controversy between collectors".

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com