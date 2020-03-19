New Zealand, Australia close borders to all but citizens, residents

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The prime ministers of New Zealand and Australia on Thursday announced that all non-citizens and non-residents would be barred from entry in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

New Zealand's border shutdown will be effective from midnight Thursday, and for Australia, from 9 am Friday. Both governments had already prohibited their citizens from traveling abroad and imposed a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all those entering, EFE-EPA reports.