New Zealand bans semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - Military style semi-automatic weapons (MSSA) and assault rifles are to be banned in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

New Zealand government has also moved to ban a number of accessories which can take lower capacity semi-automatic fire arms to weapons of greater killing might.

Related parts used to convert those guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines.

Ardern would not rule out a gun register system in the longer-term tranche of changes into gun laws.

The ban started 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, said Ardern, who is confident that the vast majority of New Zealanders will support the changes.

Opposition National Party has endorsed the ban on MSSAs. Leader Simon Bridges agrees that the public doesn't need access to military style semi-automatic weapons.

The total number of firearms in New Zealand is estimated to range between 1.2 million and 1.5 million.

It is understood that an amnesty period will apply and a buy-back scheme will be detailed soon.

The ban came after attacks in Christchurch last Friday which killed 50 people.