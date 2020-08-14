  • kz
    New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown period as more cases emerge

    20:53, 14 August 2020
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city was extended by 12 days on Friday, the prime minister announced, after 12 new COVID-19 cases including two outside the city were confirmed.

    The rest of the country will remain on Level 2 restrictions for the same time frame, which will cover the novel coronavirus’ incubation period up to Aug. 26, with a review of all restrictions on Aug. 21, Jacinda Ardern said, EFE reports.


