  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New Zealand floods force evacuations after Tropical Storm Debbie

    15:19, 06 April 2017
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM The entire town of Edgecumbe on New Zealand's North Island has been evacuated, after severe flooding, BBC reports.

    About 600 homes and 2,000 people are affected, as tractors and boats help take locals to safety.

    The rain, caused by the remnants of Cyclone Debbie, which hit Australia a week ago, has caused a river to burst its banks.

    The mayor has described the extreme weather as a once-in-500-years event.

    Heavy storms are also hitting New Zealand's South Island.

    In Edgecumbe the water is said to be as high as 2m (6.5ft) in some areas. Police have erected barriers to prevent residents from returning.

    Read more  

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!