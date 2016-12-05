  • kz
    New Zealand PM announces surprise resignation

    10:23, 05 December 2016
    Photo: None
    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - After Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's shocking resignation, Prime Minister of New Zealand John Key also announced he will step down after eight years in office.

    Key made his decision public at a weekly press conference citing family reasons. He is expected to resign on December 12. Vice Prime Minister Bill English is set to take over until New Zealand chooses a new Prime Minister.

    John Key won the third term at elections in September 2014 and vowed he would not be seeking the new term in 2017.

