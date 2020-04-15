New Zealand PM, ministers take 20 pct pay cut in COVID-19 fight

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The prime minister of New Zealand, her cabinet ministers and public service chief executives will take a 20 percent pay cut over the next six months in the fight against COVID-19.

«While this cut in itself won't shift the Government's overall fiscal position it is an acknowledgement that every person and organisation has a part to play as we unite to stamp out Covid-19 and save lives,» Jacinda Ardern, who has been praised for her decisive and early handling of the crisis, said in a statement, EFE-EPA reports.