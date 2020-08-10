New Zealand sees no community transmission of virus for over 100 days

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - New Zealand has recorded zero community transmissions of coronavirus for over 100 days, following a strict nation-wide lockdown earlier in the pandemic, Kyodo reports.

In a statement released on Sunday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the achievement was a «significant milestone,» but warned New Zealanders against becoming complacent.

«We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand,» he said.

In March, New Zealand went into a nationwide lockdown that saw most businesses, public transport and schools shut down for about five weeks. Since then, the country has gradually and consistently reopened, with discussions around quarantine-free travel between other Pacific Island states taking place.

New Zealand has over 20 active cases of COVID-19 in travelers returning from overseas and staying in managed isolation facilities.

In total, New Zealand has confirmed 1,219 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.