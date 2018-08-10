  • kz
    New Zealand to phase out single-use plastic bags

    17:31, 10 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The government of New Zealand announced on Friday that it will phase out plastic shopping bags over the next year to protect the environment and its reputation as a clean, green country, EFE reports.

    "Every year in New Zealand we use hundreds of millions of single-use plastic bags - a mountain of bags, many of which end up polluting our precious coastal and marine environments and cause serious harm to all kinds of marine life."

    Environment World News
