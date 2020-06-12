  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Newborn with coronavirus had heart surgery

    13:21, 12 June 2020
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A critically ill newborn just 11 days old was rushed to hospital in Turkestan region. The baby had fever and dyspnea.

    The infant had congenital heart disorder, was also diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus. The baby underwent a two-hour hearth surgery. Fortunately, the baby survived. Now the little patient is at the intensive care unit.


    The parents express gratitude to the doctors who saved the life of their child.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!