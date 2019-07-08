  • kz
    Newborns were presented dombra in capital city of Kazakhstan

    11:46, 08 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan launched a campaign dated to the National Dombra Day which is celebrated this year for the second time countrywide, its press service reports.

    The Assembly presented the babies born on July 7 in the capital city of Kazakhstan with dombra.

    The Assembly's campaign is called to regenerate the ancient tradition to give a pride of place to dombra as a symbol of Kazakh people. Dombra conveys the national code contributing thus to preservation of history, culture and traditions.

    Tags:
    Culture Nur-Sultan
