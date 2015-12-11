Newly launched industrial facilities to offer over 3,000 jobs - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 3,000 people will get jobs at 16 newly launched industrial facilities that were put on stream in all regions of Kazakhstan on Friday.

"Today we've witnessed the launch of 16 facilities that will create 3,300 jobs. I would like to congratulate those people who will work there," President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted during the nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results". According to the President, the industrial facilities launched in eight perspective industrial sectors will produce products worth nearly 81 billion tenge a year. "Despite negative effects of the ongoing economic crisis, Kazakhstan's processing industry has seen growth. Industrialization offers us an opportunity to increase labor efficiency," the Head of State added.