Newsweek ready to join expedition to Turgay geoglyphs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nina Burleigh from the U.S. second largest magazine Newsweek is ready to come to Kazakhstan to join an expedition to Turgay geoglyphs, according to Dmitriy Dey, a researcher from Kostanay who became the first to discoverer of these mysterious objects.

The American journalist will partake in the last in this season field trip to the geoglyphs. The expedition aims to take pictures and shoot a video of the archaeological objects using a drone as part of the Turgay Geoglyphs National Project which has been launched today.

“The expedition will take place if we raise enough funds for organization of field works,” Dmitriy Dey noted

On the website of Turgay Geoglyphs National Project, Dmitriy Dey announced crowdfunding for the support of his initiative.

“Unfortunately, neither the government nor businessmen are interested in the geoglyphs of Turgay. Lack of financing slows down the research work. Moreover, the geoglyphs are vulnerable to damage. The reconstruction of the road from Amantogay village to Torgay settlement led to destruction of an archaeological object which could become a part of cultural heritage of the whole mankind. I mean a cross-type geoglyph called as Kogay Cross,” Dey says and adds that everyone can become a part of the project.

More information about how to contribute to the research can be found here.

Some foreign mass media have also expressed interest in the Turgay geoglyphs. In October 2015, The New York Times posted an article about the geoglyphs. In 2010, Qatar Day published a list of unsolved mysteries of the world which included Turgay geoglyphs too. In May 2016, Japanese Fugi Television shot a video about Kazakhstani geoglyphs as part of their Mystery All the World TV program viewed by more than 7mln people. The program was shown on June 22 and aroused great interest among the Japanese public.