Next Astana Syria Peace Talks to be held Feb 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov announced the date of the next 12th round of the Astana Sytria Talks, Kazinform reports.

He said the guarantor states took a decision to hold the next meeting in Astana in early February 2019.



The Minister stressed that Kazakhstan calls all the parties to unite around the Syrian conflict and back Geneva Process.



"Undoubtedly, UN mediation is extremely important and needed here. Kazakhstan calls all the parties to unite and support the process of the Syrian conflict regulation. The UN documents and reports will help in conflict settlement," noted the Minister.



Recall that on November 28, Astana hosted the 11th round of Syria Peace Talks. The Kazakh FM met with head of the Syrian government delegation, Permanent Representative of Syria to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari and with a delegation of the Syrian armed opposition headed by Ahmad Toma.