    Next meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Moscow

    20:55, 15 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of the Council of the CIS Foreign Ministers will be held in Moscow in April 8, 2016, this has been informed by Sergey Lebedev, CIS Executive Secretary.

    Noteworthy that after the meeting in Astana the CIS foreign ministers approved draft statements of heads of states on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, fight against international terrorism, the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

    Russia Astana CIS Kazinform's Timeline News
