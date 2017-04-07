Next meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council to be in Moscow Oct 2017

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The next meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Moscow on October 10, 2017. It has become clear during a regular meeting of the Council held in Uzbekistan, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

At the meeting the foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States reviewed 15 documents. 10 of them will be considered by CIS councils of the Heads of States and the Heads of Governments in October and May 2017 respectively. The documents refer to the issues of the Commonwealth countries cooperation in foreign policy, legal, cultural and humanitarian areas, etc.

The attendants adopted the Statement of inadmissibility of discrimination and intolerance towards Muslims, Christians and representatives of other confessions. The document expresses the concern about continuing incidents of intolerance, violence and terrorist attacks against individuals because of their religious affiliation or beliefs. It strongly condemns all incidences of intolerance, discrimination, violence and terror attacks against Christians, Muslims and representatives of other confessions. The parties expressed their intention to continue promoting the efforts for consolidation of international community's position in this regard.

In addition, for further consideration by the Council of the Heads of States they approved of the Draft Concept of CIS Countries Cooperation in measures against legalization (laundering) of criminally gained income, terrorist financing and financing of the spread of mass destruction weapons, as well as the Draft Protocol on Procedure of Transferring Narcotic Drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, firearms and their essential elements, explosives and bombs as pieces of criminal evidence.

Furthermore, they discussed the issues of implementing Interstate Program "Commonwealth's Cultural Capitals" in 2018 and granting the base organization status to some of CIS educational and academic institutions that train military metrology specialists and personnel for tax (financial) investigation authorities.

