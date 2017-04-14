Next meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held in Moscow

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The next meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in October in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We decided to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 11 in Moscow," Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the board of the EEC , said following a meeting in Bishkek.

During the Bishkek meeting, the Council decided to support Moldova in its intention to become an observer under the Eurasian Economic Union. The heads of the EAEU member states also discussed the possibility of signing an interim agreement on a free trade zone with Iran.

As it was reported, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is taking place in Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan. Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Russia and Moldova are participating in the meeting.