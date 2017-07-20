Next rival of Astana in Champions League determined
07:47, 20 July 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the third qualifying round of the Champions League Astana will play meet Polish Legia, Sports.kz reports.
In the 2nd leg of the second round, Legia defeated Finnish Mariehamn - 6:0.
Goals were scored by Guilherme (6th minute), Michał Kucharczyk (40th and 54th, with a penalty), Sebastian Szymański (80th) and Konrad Michalak (81st). On the 37th minute, Kristian Kojola scored an own goal making the score 6:0.
Legia also won the first leg - 3: 0.
The first match between Astana and Legia will be held on July 25 or 26 in Astana and the second - on August 1 or 2 - in Warsaw.