    Next session of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission due by yearend

    18:23, 29 November 2015
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The 12th session of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission is slated for the end of this year.
    Energy Minister Natig Aliyev is co-chair of the Commission on behalf of Azerbaijan, while Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik on behalf of Kazakhstan.

    The Intergovernmental Commission is working to develop the two countries` relations in a variety of fields, including trade, economy, energy, transportation, agriculture, culture, tourism, environment and ICT.

    Source: http://azertag.az/en

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan Government News
