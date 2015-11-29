Next session of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission due by yearend

BAKU. KAZINFORM The 12th session of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission is slated for the end of this year.

Energy Minister Natig Aliyev is co-chair of the Commission on behalf of Azerbaijan, while Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik on behalf of Kazakhstan.

The Intergovernmental Commission is working to develop the two countries` relations in a variety of fields, including trade, economy, energy, transportation, agriculture, culture, tourism, environment and ICT.

Source: http://azertag.az/en