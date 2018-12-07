Next summit of Turkic Council to be held in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met Ambassador Baghdad Amreyev, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (the Turkic Council) on 6 December in the margins of the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Underlining the role of Azerbaijan as one of the founders of the Turkic Council the Minister said that Baku continues to support the expansion of cooperation between this body and other international organizations like UN, OSCE etc. He spoke about the concrete projects and initiatives by Azerbaijan, making a significant contribution to the activities of the Turkic Council.

Amreyev highlighted appreciation for Azerbaijan's constant support to futher development of the Turkic Council. In this context, he emphasized the historical significance of the establishment of the Turkic Council as an international body at the Nakhchivan Summit in 2009 and expressed the symbolic nature of the Summit to be held in Azerbaijan in 2019.

At the meeting, appropriate ways of promoting and supporting the existing common language and culture heritage among the Turkic Council's countries and peoples in line with the requirements of the modern times and reforms to be undertaken for this purpose were discussed. The sides noted a great potential for further development of economic, trade and tourism relations between our countries.



