Ángel Di María awaits PSG medical after Manchester United ‘agree £44.3m fee’

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ángel Di María appears scheduled to have a medical with Paris Saint-Germain over the next 24 hours, with Manchester United believed to have agreed to sell the forward to the French club for £44.3m.

Di María is due to hold talks with officials from PSG in Doha on Sunday and is expected to undergo a medical. If all goes to plan, he could sign for PSG as early as Monday.

United gave Di María permission to speak to PSG after agreeing the fee. United signed Di María from Real Madrid for £59.7m last summer but after an encouraging start his form dipped drastically and he only started one of the final 10 games of last season.

He was left unsettled after an attempted burglary on his Cheshire home in February. Since then the 27-year-old and his family have been living in a city-centre apartment in Manchester owned by the former United defender Phil Neville.

Di María said as recently as June that he wanted to stay at United but it became apparent in the last couple of weeks that he had his heart set on a move to the French capital.

The Argentinian was due to report for duty during the second leg of United's pre-season tour of the US on July 25 but did not join the squad.

After United's 2-0 defeat by PSG in Chicago on Thursday, Laurent Blanc said both clubs were "close" to striking a deal for the former Benfica player. "Manchester United and PSG are two big clubs and negotiations can be difficult but we are close to the end," the PSG coach said.

The United manager, Louis van Gaal, claimed at the time that he had no idea where his star midfielder was. The Dutchman said: "You can ask that every week but I don't answer that question."

Van Gaal is expected to move quickly to sign a replacement for Di María, with the Barcelona forward Pedro, who was frustrated by his lack of game time at the Nou Camp last season, being linked to United.

