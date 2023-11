Ni announced preliminary roster of Kazakhstan’s 2016 Olympic weightlifting team (PHOTOS)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM National Weightlifting Championship came to end in Kazakhstan.

Sportsmen from Almaty region earned the biggest set of medals. East Kazakhstan region’s athletes rank the second фтв Karaganda region’s team was awarded a bronze medal.

At a post-competition press conference, Chief Coach Alexey Ni announced a preliminary roster of Kazakhstan’s weightlifting team for 2016 Olympics.

Women’s

Margarita Yelisseyeva (up to 48 kg)

Zulfiya Chinshanlo (up to 53 kg)

Karina Goricheva (up to 63 kg)

Maya Maneza (up to 63 kg)

Zhazira Zhapparkul (up to 69 kg)

Svetlana Podobedova (up to 75 kg)

Men’s

Arli Chontei (up to 56 kg)

Farkhad Kharki (up to 62 kg)

Nizhat Rakhimov (up to 77 kg)

Kirill Pavlov (up to 77 kg)

Denis Ulanov (up to 85 kg)

Ilya Ilyin (up to 105 kg)

Alexander Zaichikov (up to 105 kg)

Selimkhan Abubakarov (105+ kg)