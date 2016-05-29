Nibali&#39;s now first in Giro d&#39;Italia standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, which is one of cycling Grand Tour races, completed, Sports.kz informs.

The winner of the race was Rein Taaramae representing Team Katyusha, Colombian Darwin Atapuma from the BMC Racing Team was second and American Joe Dombrowski from Cannondale Pro Cycling Team was third.

Captain of Astana Pro Team Vincenzo Nibali finished the race sixth but it allowed him to become a leader and grab the pink jersey from Colombian Esteban Chaves, virtually clinching his fourth Grand Tour victory.