Nibali and Aru from Astana Pro Team to take part in Abu Dhabi Tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Leaders of Astana Pro Team Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru will take part in the Abu Dhabi Tour, Kazakhstan refers to Vesti.kz citing Astanafans.com.

This race will be held for the first time and is scheduled to be held on October 8-11. The tour will have four stages. The total length of the race is 555 kilometers. The main stages will take place during the weekend. On Sunday the cyclists will even race on the Formula 1 track.

The roster of the Astana team for this race: Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru, Andrea Guardini, Alexey Lutsenko, Diego Rosa, Ruslan Tleubayev.