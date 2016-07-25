  • kz
    Nibali and Astana stand 9th in UCI ranking

    13:30, 25 July 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Cycling Union has announced an updated World Tour Ranking after the Tour de France multi-day race, Sports.kz says.

    Peter Sagan from Tinkoff tops the  Individual ranking. Spanish Movistar stands the 1st in  Teams ranking.

    Leader of Astana Pro Team Vincenzo Nibali was placed the 9th in Individual ranking. Astana holds the same position in Teams. In Nations ranking Kazakhstan stands the 26th, while the first place is owned by Spain which scored 1185 points.

