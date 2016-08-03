Nibali signed contract with Bahrain team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian cyclist of Astana Pro Team Vincenzo Nibali signed a new contract with new cycling team from Bahrain - Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team, Sports.kz informs.

Nibali is the first signing of the 2017-season for the team.

"I was captivated by the idea of such a big project, which is planned to develop around me. I have believed in the team since the very beginning because the best people in the sport are involved," Nibali commented.