Nibali to participate in Tour de Saint Luis in January

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Organizers of the Tour de Saint Luis named 27 teams that would participate in the Argentinean race in January 2016, Sports.kz informs.

Seven teams of the World Tour including "Astana", "Movistar" and "Tinkoff" are among them. Vincenzo Nibali of "Astana", Peter Sagan and Polish Rafal Majki from "Tinkoff", American Andrew Talanski from "Cannondale-Garmin" and Columbian Nairo Quintana from "Movistar" are expected to take part in the race.

The Tour de Saint Luis is scheduled to be held from January 18 through January 24 in Argentina.