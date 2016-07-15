Nice terrorist attack: Truck driver identified as 31-year-old city resident born in Tunisia

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - As is known, 80 people were killed on Thursday night in French Nice when a truck rammed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks.

The driver of the truck was later killed. Witnesses reported gunshots early on. As a result, 80 people were killed including children and over 100 people are injured.

The French mass media already reported that the driver of the truck was identified as 31-year-old Nice city resident born in Tunisia

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was swerving down the road for 1.2 miles running over people.