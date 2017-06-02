  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nice weather expected in most regions of Kazakhstan

    07:44, 02 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms, bleak wind and hail will torment western and northwestern Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet. The rest of the country will enjoy nice weather without precipitation.

    Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!