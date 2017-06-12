Nicholas Roerich masterpieces to be displayed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Masterpieces of legendary artist, philosopher, traveler and archeologists Nicholas Roerich will be displayed in Kazakhstan for the first time starting from June 15, Kazinform reports.

It was revealed at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana on Monday.



The exposition In Search of Shambhala: Masterpieces of the Nicholas Roerich New York Museum includes 37 paintings that the artist created in his early years and in 1920-1940s.



It stands to mention that Roerich traveled a lot and painted hundreds of his works during his journeys around Central Asia, Turkestan, Mongolia, India, Tibet, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semipalatinsk, Pavlodar and Omsk.



The exhibition was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the UN Mission in Kazakhstan and the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.



At the press conference it was noted that an exhibition of rare masterpieces of world renowned Russian artists from private collections in the U.S. will be held in Kazakhstan as well. 35 works of Ivan Aivazovsky, Konstantin Makovsky and many others will be exhibited there.



The international research-to-practice conference "Dynamic model of culture: Kazakhstan and the global community" will take place on June 15 within the framework of the exhibition.